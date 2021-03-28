Robecosam AG Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

NYSE:VFC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. 2,668,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.