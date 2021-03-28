Robecosam AG Has $18.32 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,890 shares of company stock worth $14,548,749. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.01. 1,640,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,144. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

