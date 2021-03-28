Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.