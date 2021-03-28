Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $194.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

