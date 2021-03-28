Robecosam AG Boosts Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Coherent were worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherent by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

Coherent stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.56. 904,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,636. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

