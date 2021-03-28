Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 1.5% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.98% of Lumentum worth $70,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,407,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,386,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,713. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

