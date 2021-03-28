Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after buying an additional 139,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 424,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.