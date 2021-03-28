Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $66.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.