Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $364.84 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for $364.84 or 0.00652031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $700,849.43 and $374.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WG0USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.