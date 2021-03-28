Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.00 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

