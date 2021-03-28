Phore Reaches Market Cap of $11.62 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $22,094.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,644,909 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

