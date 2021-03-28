DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.49 or 0.00894477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.88 or 0.00357220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.