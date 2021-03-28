IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $8.92 million and $23,816.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

