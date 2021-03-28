ZumCoin Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

