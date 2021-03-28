Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Robecosam AG’s 10th Largest Position

Robecosam AG grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group comprises about 1.8% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $85,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,852. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

