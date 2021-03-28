31,200 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Bought by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,503. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

