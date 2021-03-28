Castellan Group LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $6.04 on Friday, reaching $178.48. 957,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $178.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

