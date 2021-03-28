10,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,701. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

