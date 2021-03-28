Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Declines By 96.1%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,539. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

