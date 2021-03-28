Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.87. 1,046,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$7.91 and a 52 week high of C$14.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFN. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

