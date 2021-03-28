National Health Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 122.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.