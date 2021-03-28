Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Drops By 56.0%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 1,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.2 days.
TSRYF stock remained flat at $$8.64 during midday trading on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
