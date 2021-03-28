Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Drops By 56.0%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 1,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.2 days.

TSRYF stock remained flat at $$8.64 during midday trading on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

