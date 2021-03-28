Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
TSE:DXT opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.
About Dexterra Group
Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
