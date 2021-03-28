Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.36.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

