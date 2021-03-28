Castellan Group LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $8,182,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.19. The stock had a trading volume of 299,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.