Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 50,098 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 786,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,299. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

