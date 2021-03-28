5,840 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. KLA comprises 1.6% of Castellan Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $31,888,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLAC traded up $20.53 on Friday, hitting $319.94. 1,656,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.27 and its 200-day moving average is $254.99. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.