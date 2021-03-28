Castellan Group LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Castellan Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Castellan Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 39,379,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,097,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

