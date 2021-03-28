39,885 Shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000.

DSACU stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

