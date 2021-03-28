United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.57

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
UNTN opened at $23.00 on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45.
United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile
