iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $516,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 690,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

