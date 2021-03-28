Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,660 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IQVIA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQVIA by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 79,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

