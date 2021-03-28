49,235 Shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000.

NASDAQ BOWX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,827,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,149. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

