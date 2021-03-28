Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,751 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.