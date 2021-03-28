Zacks Investment Management Has $10.02 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

