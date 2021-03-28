Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $2.38. NRG Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $9.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,513. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.