Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $149,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

