113,154 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 113,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,627 shares of company stock worth $3,584,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,209. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

