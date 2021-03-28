Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

SHC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,309. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

