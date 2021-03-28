Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Shares Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,575,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,049,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,421,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000.

VMACU remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,485. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

