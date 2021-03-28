Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.14% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,051,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,661. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

