Walleye Trading LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,847,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,353,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

MLACU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

