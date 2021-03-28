PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $76.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PJT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 205,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

