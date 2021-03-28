Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,651,000.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

