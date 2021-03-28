Walleye Capital LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.22. 1,269,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.25 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.