Walleye Capital LLC Sells 142,430 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,430 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yext by 555.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,134.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,333,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,171,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,590,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 632,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

