Walleye Capital LLC Buys 197,766 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1,539.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 2,718,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

