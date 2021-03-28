Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Five9 reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.86 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

