Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $98.57 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

