Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

