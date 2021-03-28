Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,800 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

